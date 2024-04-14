Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

