Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. SkyWest accounts for 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.40% of SkyWest worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 383,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 278,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,906. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

