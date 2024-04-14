Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 4,060 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.61% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 110,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

