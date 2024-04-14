Phocas Financial Corp. Has $8.76 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.20% of Global Medical REIT worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 349,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,346. The company has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

