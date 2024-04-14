Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.97 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

