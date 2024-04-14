Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 20.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 213,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

