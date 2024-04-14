Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Black Hills worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 337,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

