Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 714,890 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 714,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.23% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

