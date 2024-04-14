Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 7,457 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,360. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.