Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 2,307 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 672,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,670. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

