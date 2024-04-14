Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,823 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 444,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,387. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

View Our Latest Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.