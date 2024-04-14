Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.13% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 977,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

