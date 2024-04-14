Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 3,827 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of ChampionX worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHX. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHX

ChampionX Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 2,091,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.44. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.