Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,078,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Price Performance

PVSP remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Pervasip has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Pervasip alerts:

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.