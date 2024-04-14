Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the quarter. Perion Network comprises approximately 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 7.19% of Perion Network worth $102,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Price Performance

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,139,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.