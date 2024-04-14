Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.32. 462,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,827. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

