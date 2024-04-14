Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Palomar Stock Performance

Palomar stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $57,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,755.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,755.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

