Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
OXLCO stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.
