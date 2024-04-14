Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.9 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.