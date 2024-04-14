Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.9 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

