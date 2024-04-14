Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 97.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

