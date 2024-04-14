Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KOCT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.