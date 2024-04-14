Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

