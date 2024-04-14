Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,154 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE PAM traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 402,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

