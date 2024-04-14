Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

POR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.56. 1,295,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

