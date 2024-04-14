Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. 2,256,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

