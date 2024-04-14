Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7 %

LRCX traded down $26.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $957.04. The company had a trading volume of 989,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,994. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $940.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $482.74 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

