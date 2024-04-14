Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12,887,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 128,873 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 65,336 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 193,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,145. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

