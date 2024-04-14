Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 1,079,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.