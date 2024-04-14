Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after acquiring an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 310,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 187,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.53. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

