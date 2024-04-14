Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. 24,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,176. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

