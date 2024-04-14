Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 479 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. 30,898,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

