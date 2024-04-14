Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.38. 2,486,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.90.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

