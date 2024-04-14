OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

