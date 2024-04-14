ORG Partners LLC Invests $186,000 in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,747,000.

Get Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDVO stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.