Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $67.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

