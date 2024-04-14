Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $612.36 million and approximately $82.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.69 or 0.04758681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

