Numis Securities Boosts Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 420

Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 375 ($4.75) to GBX 420 ($5.32) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock.
Mears Group Price Performance
Mears Group stock opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195.40 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 379.50 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.
Mears Group Company Profile
