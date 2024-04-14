Numis Securities Boosts Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 420

Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 375 ($4.75) to GBX 420 ($5.32) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock.

Mears Group Price Performance

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195.40 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 379.50 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.