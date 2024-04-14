Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Cut by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Novartis were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,855. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.