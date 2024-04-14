NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %

NLOK stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

