Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $46.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOG. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.