Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

