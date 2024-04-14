Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,737. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

