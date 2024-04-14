Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $431.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

