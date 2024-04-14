NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $120,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,034,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

