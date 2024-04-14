NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 65,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of NIKE worth $352,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

