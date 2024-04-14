NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 42,115 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $92,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,905,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

