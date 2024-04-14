NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. CWM LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

