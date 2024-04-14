NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 460.31, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
