NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 460.31, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.