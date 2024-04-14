NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

