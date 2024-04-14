Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYFree Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $103,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.