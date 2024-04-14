Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $103,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

